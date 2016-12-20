Patriots overtake Lady Dutchmen

The Lady Dutchmen suffered their first loss of the season on the road to Hills-Beaver Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15, with the final score 47-72.

Edgerton got behind early but traded shots with the Patriots to keep it close for much of the first half.

Lila Ockenga got on the board with 2 field goals early in the matchup. Halle Wassink and Chynna Berning contributed accuracy with free-throws and Elizabeth Buckridge and Berning poured in timely three’s to keep within three at 16-19.

