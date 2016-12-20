EHS ekes out win over Fulda

Following a win against Ellsworth on Monday the Dutchmen hosted Fulda on Tuesday, December 13 in a nailbiter that went down to the last second as the Dutchmen held on for the victory in a tough battle against the Raiders 66-63.

Edgerton trailed by 5 early on in the contest when Jordyn Smit picked up the first 2 points for the Dutchmen. Finding their footing defensively the Dutchmen got within 3 at 9-6 before the Raiders found success well beyond the arc and started canning 3 pointers to pull away to 15-6.

