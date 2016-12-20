Eagles repulse Raiders 94-57

After three games in the familiar surroundings of SWC’s gym, the Eagle boys basketball team went on the road. Their destination was Fulda where they took on the 3-1 Raiders. It became evident at the outset of the contest that Fulda’s modus operandi was to hoist up a trey and run down the rebound for a putback opportunity. Even though the Eagles jumped out to an early 13-1 lead, the Raiders cut the lead to 17-15 at one juncture of the game. The Eagles’ steadiness prevailed and they went home with a 94-57 victory.

Jeremy Vander Woude (Mr. Outside) sank the first of 5 treys using a Dalton Vis pass to open the scoring for the Eagles after Fulda made a free throw. AJ Vanderby (Mr. Inside) got his first basket using another nice low post maneuver. Then the Vis boys got into the action with Dalton tossing it to Jared for a long-range bomb. After dropping in another trey, Vander Woude lofted a floater in from 10 feet, making the score 13-1.

Vanderby, using a J. Vis pass, scored down low following 3 Raider points. Fulda then went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 15-12 before Vander Woude made a nice pass to Vanderby for a basket. With another trey FHS cut the lead to 2 points before Isaac Jasper drove down the lane for 2 points, Jacob Van Dam hit a trey assisted by Logan Walhof, and Van Dam passed to Parker Kooima for two more points. The Raiders dropped in a trey to make the score 24-18 with 8:22 left in the first half. For the full article please see the 12/21/16 article of the Edgerton Enterprise!

