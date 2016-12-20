Dutchmen dominate Panthers

On December 12 the Dutchmen hosted Ellsworth in the first home game of the 2016 campaign. Edgerton defeated the Panthers 66-19 and dominated in all areas of the game.

Starting out early the Dutchmen took the ball to the hoop finding Halle Wassink underneath the boards for a quick 2. She hit another field goal taking advantage of a Panther turnover.

Jenny Nelson added a field goal less than 20 seconds later and Elizabeth Buckridge got on board with her first shot of the night as the Dutchmen took a quick 8-0 lead.

Jasmine Jensen came off the bench for the Dutchmen and added 2 points as The Dutch continued to drive the ball to the hoop.

Buckridge and Nelson would give the Panthers fits all night hitting the three pointer or driving in the lane for an easy lay-up and Ellsworth had a 20-0 deficit before putting in their first points of the game with 7 minutes remaining in the first half.

For the full article please see the 12/21/16 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!