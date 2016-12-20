Dragons continue streak with win over Dutchmen

One of the season’s early surprises in local high school boys basketball would have to be the Adrian Dragons. Last season the Dragons won eight games. Four games into the current season, the Dragons have won half of last year’s total with win number four coming over the visiting Edgerton Flying Dutchmen 65-42 on Tuesday night December 13.

It looked good early for the Dutchmen when they vaulted to a quick 12-3 lead. The offensive attack for EHS was crisp. The defense was smothering. Trey Gilbertson attacked the hoop scoring six quick points. Matthew Mouw fed Thad Gunnink down low on back-to-back possessions for easy buckets in the paint. Mason Sluis got a steal that he turned into a layup and Edgerton was cruising.

